What is the end date of Warframe Nightwave Intermission 3?
Nora the explora.
Nightwave Intermission 3 is still ongoing in Warframe, and players are wondering when it will come to an end. Intermissions run between the more official and narrative Nightwave series, giving players the chance to earn rewards they may have missed on other occasions.
Nightwave Intermission 3 will officially come to an end on July 28, so players only have a couple of days left to ensure they have all the rewards they want from the event.
How Does Nightwave Work
Nightwave is an ongoing pirate radio broadcast hosted by a new NPC, Nora Night, the eyes and ears of the Origin System.
You can earn Standing with Nora Night by performing Acts, specific daily and weekly challenges, in order to unlock limited-time rewards.
Each Series allows you to earn standing with Nora to rise through the Reward Tiers. You can unlock power items, exclusive cosmetics or a currency called Wolf Cred with each new Tier you reach. There are 30 Tiers in total, and you will need to complete all of them to earn all the rewards. You can access the Nightwave menu in the bottom right of your Navigation menu.
All Intermission 3 Rewards
- Rank 1 – Intermission III Creds x150
- Rank 2 – Endo x2,000
- Rank 3 – Weapon Slots x2
- Rank 4 – Nightwave Emblem
- Rank 5 – Orokin Catalyst
- Rank 6 – Intermission III Creds x50
- Rank 7 – Orokin Reactor
- Rank 8 – Nightwave Sigil
- Rank 9 – Warframe Slot
- Rank 10 – Kitgun Riven Mod
- Rank 11 – Intermission III Creds x50
- Rank 12 – Kuva x20,000
- Rank 13 – Ancient – Scrawl
- Rank 14 – Meticulous Aim
- Rank 15 – 3-Day Credit Booster
- Rank 16 – Intermission III Creds x50
- Rank 17 – Exilus Weapon Adapter
- Rank 18 – Spore Ephemera
- Rank 19 – Kuva x20,000
- Rank 20 – Bursting Mass
- Rank 21 – Intermission III Creds x50
- Rank 22 – Ayatan Hemakara Sculpture
- Rank 23 – Wolf Howl – Emote
- Rank 24 – Intermission III Creds x50
- Rank 25 – Protosomid Shoulder Guard
- Rank 26 – Forma Bundle
- Rank 27 – Arcane Grace
- Rank 28 – Emissary Operator Collection
- Rank 29 – Umbra Forma
- Rank 30 – Umbra Forma
- Bonus Rank 1-60 – 15 Intermission Credits every rank