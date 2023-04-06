What is the Epic Games Store Error 500?

For those attempting to jump onto the Epic Games Store to launch your favorite game, you could encounter an error when logging into your account. A notable error many users have experienced is Error 500, which usually involves high traffic hitting the digital storefront.

When you encounter this error while attempting to log onto your Epic Games Store account, it prevents you from loading into it entirely. You’re forced to try and relaunch the launcher to try it again. Here’s what you need to know about what you can do when you encounter the Epic Games Store Error 500.

How to fix the Epic Games Store Error 500

Unfortunately, you will encounter this when too many people try jumping onto the launcher or purchasing something from the Epic Games Store library. Luckily, if you can log into your game briefly, you should have no trouble loading it. If you want to visit the storefront and investigate any current sales, you may need to return later to see what was causing so much traffic.

This is a standard error to run into when a popular game appears on the Epic Games Store or a free one is available to anyone with an account. This may happen every few months, especially during the holiday season when Epic Games is running a special or giving our exclusive games for a limited time.

Regardless of how it happens, the best way to overcome Error 500 is to continually refresh the Epic Game Store launcher to keep trying again. The problem is on the Epic Game Store’s server side, leaving you with little choice but to remain patient, potentially playing another game on Steam or seeing if the sale is happening elsewhere. You likely won’t be that lucky, so refreshing the storefront is your best bet. We’d also recommend being relatively patient since you cannot do much.