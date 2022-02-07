What is the exact release time of Lost Ark early access unlock, and how to join it

The anticipated free-to-play title Lost Ark is finally coming westward this week, offering grueling dungeons and high-impact combat with the low entry cost of free. While the official release date of Lost Ark is February 11, some users will be able to enter the world earlier.

The exact release time of Lost Ark early access, which developer Smilegate RPG notes as a ‘head start’ unlocks on February 8, 12:00 PM EST/ 9:00 AM PST/ 5:00 PM UTC.

While the title is entirely free to play, users can purchase one of the Founder’s Packs in order to gain access to the title during the ‘head start’ period. These Founder’s Packs offer a few benefits for players beyond being able to enter the game early, although what players will get depends on how much they’re willing to spend.

Lost Ark Bronze Founder’s Pack — $14.99 3-Day head start Founder’s Exclusive Pet Founder’s Title 30 days of Crystalline Aura benefits



Lost Ark Silver Founder’s Pack — $24.99 3-day Head start 1,000 Royal Crystals Founder’s Exclusive Pet Founder’s Title 30 Resurrection Feathers 10,000 silver Adventurer’s Equipment Crate Gatherer’s Tool Chest Adventurer’s Ascent Chest (Level 20) Adventurer’s Ascent Chest (Level 30) Adventurer’s Ascent Chest (Level 40) Adventurer’s Ascent Chest (level 50) 30 days of Crystalline Aura benefits



Lost Ark Gold Founder’s Pack — $49.99 3-day Head start 4,000 Royal Crystals Founder’s Exclusive Pet Founder’s Exclusive Skin Character Expansion Slot Founder’s Title 30 Resurrection Feathers 10,000 silver Adventurer’s Equipment Crate Gatherer’s Tool Chest Adventurer’s Ascent Chest (Level 20) Adventurer’s Ascent Chest (Level 30) Adventurer’s Ascent Chest (Level 40) Adventurer’s Ascent Chest (level 50) 30 days of Crystalline Aura benefits

