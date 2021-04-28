What is the exact release time of New Pokémon Snap?

There is not long to wait until Pokémon Snap will release for the Nintendo Switch, bring all the cuteness of Pokémon back into our lives once again. Pokémon Snap is an interesting title, focus more on artistic endeavors, photography, and enjoying the environment that the cut and thrust of Pokémon battles.

If you are wondering exactly when the game will release and you can jump in and start playing, the answer is a little complicated. Pokémon Snap will be going with a local release of midnight, unless you live in a country with multiple timezones.

In America, this means that players will be able to dive into the game on Friday, April 30 at 12 AM Eastern or Thursday, April 29 at 9 PM Pacific.

Pokémon Snap is exclusive to the Nitendo Switch, and focuses on getting in-game photographs of Pokémon in their native environments. Armed with their NEO-ONE, players will be spending their time tracking down a multitude of Pokémon and taking their pictures.

Set in the Lental region, players will be a exploring a chain of islands where something strange is happening. Unusual glowing Pokémon and plants have been discovered, and players will need to get to the bottom of this mystery.