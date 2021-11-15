What is the Halo Infinite download size? Answered

Halo Infinite will come with quite a bit when the game fully launches. When it immediately arrives, you’ll be able to drop into the single player to play through the campaign as the Master Chief, or you’ll have the option to jump into the Halo Infinite multiplayer mode to play with your pals in several unique game modes. For those playing a digital version, how big is the Halo Infinite download size?

Before the game officially launches, there’s a bit of speculation going around about what the actual download size of the game will be. If you visit the Steam page for Halo Infinite, it’s recommended to have at least 50 GB of available space on your hard drive. But the download size will change depending on if you’re playing it from a PC or your Xbox console. It was leaked but not confirmed that the entire game would be around 97.24 GB for a full download.

We can now confirm that the Halo Infinite multiplayer version clocks in at 25.9 GB for Xbox Consoles, following the multiplayer’s full release after the end of the Xbox 20th anniversary live stream.

We’ll be updating this guide with more direct information when we have further details following the official launch of Halo Infinite on December 8.