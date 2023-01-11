What is the housing lottery schedule in Final Fantasy XIV? – January 11, 2023

The housing lottery in Final Fantasy XIV allows players to become the owners of a large establishment that they can either share with their Free Company or buy for personal use. Because there are a limited number of houses in the game, the lottery system is a chance to give the players on a server the opportunity to buy one alongside everyone else, but these lotteries only happen every so often. Here’s what you need to know about the latest housing lottery schedule in Final Fantasy XIV.

When is the next housing lottery in Final Fantasy XIV?

There’s a distinct schedule that’s going to happen for the latest housing lottery in Final Fantasy XIV. There will be several lottery periods, allowing everyone to place their bids and try to go for the house they want to add to their collection. Naturally, these bids will be expensive, especially as you try to outplay other players on your server. A good way to follow this schedule is by checking out the PaissaDB website, which shows the lottery phases for all worlds and the available plots.

Here’s the current schedule for Final Fantasy XIV’s housing lottery. Right now, the lottery cycle is in the results phase.

January 6 to 11 (7:00 AM PT) – This will be a bidding period for all players to put their names down on a lottery ticket

January 11 to 15 (7:00 AM PT) – The results of the previous bidding period, should appear at this time, breaking down the various winners for each plot

January 15 to 20 (7:00 AM PT) – A new bidding round begins, allowing players to submit the bids they want to submit to for the plots they wish to purchase. For Patch 6.3, this will add up to 1,600 new plots across Final Fantasy XIV

January 20 to 24 (7:00 AM PT) – The results of the previous bidding period will appear for players to see if they have a winning card or not

January 24 to 29 (7:00 AM PT) – Another round of bidding will appear for players to put their names down on lottery tickets they want to earn

January 29 to February 2 – The final results from the previous bidding period will appear for players to review if they have a winning card or not

If you did not draw a winning ticket for the plot you wanted, you could try to bid on another property in the next bidding cycle. You can bid as many times as you want for each lottery cycle, but only for one plot. You receive all the funds you bid on your ticket, so long as you reclaim your ticket.

There are multiple housing lottery cycles; we will update this page when the development team announces the next cycle.