The best servers to join in Final Fantasy XIV

It can be difficult to figure what server to join when you initially jump into Final Fantasy XIV. There are several to pick from, regardless of your region. Typically, we’re going to recommend you pick a server where you and several of your friends can play the game, but if you’re the first one to test it out, we have several recommendations for you. These are the best servers you can join in Final Fantasy XIV broken down by the three regions — Japan, North America, or Europe.

Before picking where you want to go, it’s important to note that the servers, referred to as worlds, are divided into Data Center. A Data Center is a group of servers separated by regions, and players who are operating in the same data center can interact with each other and match up for specific raids. A new feature added to the game is that Final Fantasy players can interact across Data Centers, giving the chance for players across the entire game to play together.

Image via Square Enix

Data Center Region Aether North America Primal North America Crystal North America Chaos Europe Light Europe Elemental Japan Gaia Japan Mana Japan Each data center and their regions

The upcoming expansion for Final Fantasy XIV, Endwalker, will be the next big update for the game. In it, players can expect to see the end of the 10-year long story that has been happening since the game’s launch. The expansion will require payment and is releasing on November 23. Make sure to pick a server that is in the region you live to reduce the amount of ping you deal with while playing.

There are populated servers, hardcore raiding servers, more casual servers, role-playing servers, and more. Final Fantasy XIV has a wide variety of worlds for players of all walks of life. No matter what you’re looking for, you’re likely to find a server that fits your needs.

Aether – North America

Worlds What they’re known for Adamantoise Laid-back with a friendly vibe. Great for new players. Cactuar Mainly endgame-focused. Large Spanish-speaking community. Faerie Welcoming and helpful to new players. Highly social and talkative community. Very LGBTQ-friendly. Plenty of glamour items for sale on the market board. Fashionable players. Gilgamesh Hardcore raiding community. Unofficial Reddit server. Large, congested population. Jenova Friendly atmosphere, with a decent raiding community. Midgardsormr Casual to semi-casual players. Sargatanas Active raiding community. Home to a number of FFXIV streamers and YouTubers. Siren Welcoming, social, and LGBTQ-friendly. Large crafting community. Each server on Aether and what they’re known for

Primal – North America

Worlds What they’re known for Behemoth Hardcore endgame community. Sizeable Brazilian population. Excalibur Another hardcore raiding server. Exodus Casual raiding community. Famfrit Laid-back and friendly to new players, like Adamantoise. Hyperion Good mix of casual and hardcore players. Active role-playing community, as the unofficial RP server on Primal. Largest Spanish-speaking community. Lamia Tight-knit, cozy community. Friendly to new players. Casual to semi-hardcore raiders. Decent Spanish-speaking population. Some popular YouTubers, content creators, and raid teams. Leviathan Primal’s premier hardcore raiding server, like Gilgamesh on Aether. Congested population. Ultros Polarizing reputation. Usually quiet, and helpful to new players. Notorious for some trollish players, but they aren’t numerous enough to define the server. Each server on Primal and what they’re known for

Crystal – North America

Worlds What they’re known for Balmung Largest role-playing community in the game. Unofficial RP server on Crystal; primary RP server in general. Extremely congested population. Cheap market board prices due to high supply. Brynhildr Small, quiet community. Coeurl Excellent community for organizing and killing hunts (strong open world monsters). Diabolos Quiet, disparate community. Players tend to mind their own business. But still friendly enough when it counts. Goblin Also quiet, but players usually stick to their own groups and communities. Malboro A mix of Goblin and Ultros. Quiet, with a certain reputation for toxicity. Mateus Another role-playing server on Crystal. Heavy role-playing bias, as non-RP players are generally frowned upon by those active in the community. Zalera Casual community with a decent raiding population. Each server on Crystal and what they’re known for

Chaos – Europe

World What they’re known for Cerberus Quiet community with many Russian-speaking players. Louisoix Casual playerbase of all languages. Moogle Large French-speaking population. Omega Unofficial role-playing server on Chaos. Ragnarok Hardcore raiding server for Chaos, similar to Gilgamesh and Leviathan. Large Italian-speaking population. Also some Arabic and French players. Each server on Chaos and what they’re known for

Light – Europe

Worlds What they’re known for Lich Used to be a ghost-town with very few players. Now much more active and lively. Odin Hardcore raiding community on Light. Many Scandinavian players. Phoenix Laid-back server with a balance of casual and hardcore players. Shiva Large German-speaking population, with some role-playing communities. Zodiark Strong Italian-speaking population. Each server on Light and what they’re known for

Notable Japanese servers

Due to the sheer number of Japanese servers, we had to pick and choose which ones to cover. We picked the ones that are more notable than others, mainly for overseas players. For a full list of all servers, including Japanese ones, check out the official list.

Elemental, Gaia, and Mana – Japan

Worlds What they’re known for Kujata (Elemental) A decent number of English-speaking players, usually from Australia and New Zealand. When the primary English-Japanese server (Tonberry) is too crowded, new players will often come here. Ramuh (Elemental) Good amount of players from South Korea. Tonberry (Elemental) Primary server for English-speaking players outside of North America and Europe. Many players from Australia and New Zealand. Japanese players are accepting of the English-speaking community, but their culture is still dominant. Some culture shock expected for anyone not used to Japanese customs in FFXIV. Typhon (Elemental) Taiwanese players mixed with some Australian and New Zealand players, after Tonberry and Kujata. Durandal (Gaia) Some English-speaking players, but not many. Ifrit (Gaia) Also has relatively few English-speaking players. Asura (Mana) Some English-speaking players. Chocobo (Mana) Hardcore raiding community in Japan. Usually congested. Ixion (Mana) Several fun community events open to all players. Masamune (Mana) Primary English-speaking server for Mana. Also home to Indonesian players. Pandemonium (Mana) Main role-playing community for Japanese players. Shinryu (Mana) Very Japanese-centric community with little-to-no English-speaking players. Casual atmosphere. Notable Japanese servers and what they’re known for

For anyone looking to really socialize on their server, be sure to check out Limsa Lominsa, the city-state situated by the sea. Limsa Lominsa is usually packed with many players hanging out together at all times of the day. If you’d rather keep to yourself, you can stick to the other cities instead, avoiding Limsa altogether.

No matter which server you join, you’ll typically find a warm, welcoming community. Final Fantasy XIV has a positive reputation for its community, with many nice players who are often willing to lend a helping hand. There are some obvious exceptions, but overall, it’s a friendly space, open to new players of all skill levels. Pick the server that sounds best for you.