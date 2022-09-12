Splatoon 3 brings more of the inky goodness from the previous games back into the limelight with some new features. However, much of what was there before remains. Like in previous games, Splatoon 3 will show your progress via a level bar. Playing games and progressing your level will unlock certain content and show how much time you have put into the game. So, what is the level cap in Splatoon 3?

What is the maximum level in Splatoon 3?

Unfortunately, as of this writing, it is unknown exactly what is the maximum level for Splatoon 3. There has been no official announcement on it, and with the game recently released, no one has hit it yet. With that in mind, we will update this article when we know more.

In the meantime, we can speculate what we think the level cap is in Splatoon 3. If you go to the weapon store Ammo Knights, you can scroll through the future weapons and see that you unlock new weapons up to level 30. While that is the max slot shown here, we highly doubt that that is the cap for your overall level, just when you can unlock the last weapon.

In the first game, 50 was the max level, with 99 being the top in Splatoon 2. If we were to guess, we would hedge our bets on 99 once again, being the top mark for Splatoon 3 players. In the second game, you could restart your level progress with a star emblem showing you have gone down that long road before, so there could potentially be a system similar to that in Splatoon 3.

Whatever the max level ends up being in Splatoon 3, it is important to note that only the multiplayer mode contributes to your progress there. Campaign and Salmon Run play does nothing to add to your level bar, but Regular and Anarchy Battles all do.