Leveling up in Splatoon 3 can be a bit of a grind. Thankfully, there are ways that make your climb easier. So, if you want to learn how to level up fast in Splatoon 3, and grind some battle XP, this is what you need to do.

The best way to level up in Splatoon 3

There are two ways to increase your level fast in Splatoon 3. The method we recommend to all players is to eat some food at the Crab-N-Go shop in the lobby. There are three pieces of food that will increase your XP: the Pescatariat which increases your battle XP by 50%, the Pescatariat Royale which doubles the amount of XP you earn, and then finally the Marigold’en Garden Greens which will double the XP earned for all your teammates. All three options are good, especially the Marigold’en Garden Greens if you’re playing with friends.

Unlike with most purchasable items in the game, food cannot be purchased with cash. Instead, you’ll need to use a specific ticket. Tickets can be earned by playing through the single-player campaign, participating in Salmon Run, or leveling up your catalog rank. There is also a chance of you getting tickets from the Shell-Out Machine, which is located right next to the shop. The only downside is that you only have a chance of getting a ticket and the amount of Cash you need to pay just to roll is a lot. Your first roll on the Shell-Out Machine only requires 5,000 Cash but any roll after that will cost you 30,000. So, we highly recommend seeking tickets through the other ways we recommended before spending all your cash on the Shell-Out Machine.

Another way to level up in Splatoon 3 quickly is by playing ranked games which is called Anarchy Battles. As you get higher in rank, you’ll gain more experience. However, due to the competitive nature of ranked games, this method might not be for everyone. So if you’re more of a casual player, just keep buying food and playing standard matches.