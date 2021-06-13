What is the Life is Strange: Remastered Collection release date?

Relive Max Caufield and Chloe Price’s stories once again in the Life is Strange: Remastered Collection when it releases later this year. Square Enix has given a specific release date for the revamp that is launching shortly after Life is Strange: True Colors.

The release date

The Life is Strange: Remastered Collection will be coming to the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia on September 30, 2021.

Which games does it include?

The Life is Strange: Remastered Collection will have you experiencing the heart wrenching Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Before the Storm all over again. Hopefully, you’re ready for the feels.

How have the games been improved?

Square Enix has listed all the improvements that Deck 13 Interactive has implemented into the Last of Strange Remastered Collection. They include

Remastered visuals.

Improved character animations, thanks to full facial motion capture performances.

Refined gameplay puzzles that needed more work originally.

Better lighting.

Chloe’s outfits and the Farewell bonus episode from Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition has been included.

Preorder Bonuses