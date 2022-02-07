What is the maximum level in Swords of Legends Online?

Swords of Legends Online is an MMO, and just like any other MMO with RPG mechanics, it has levels. As you complete quests and kill enemies, you’ll push your character’s level higher and higher. Some activities are locked off until you attain a certain level, such as raids or bosses, but the game never tells you what your maximum level is. This guide explains what the maximum level in the game is so you know when the grind for levels is over.

What is the limit on character level in Swords of Legends Online?

The character level isn’t straightforward in Swords of Legends Online. You start as a Pupil level 1. Then, by following the story and main quests, you’ll slowly but surely push that level up to Pupil level 36. You can max out the XP bar at this level, but it won’t advance to a new level without doing something else.

Once you’ve reached the maximum XP for Pupil level 36, you must go to your class hall. When you’re there, you can be promoted to a Student level 1. This is the highest level you can currently get in Swords of Legends Online. However, this is set to be pushed higher with The Firestone Legacy update that launches on February 24. Gameforge hasn’t clarified how much higher the level cap will be, but you may be able to max out the Student levels as you can the Pupil levels, reaching a higher rank once you’ve hit the cap of Student levels.