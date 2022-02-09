What is the memory chamber in Lost Ark

The newly arrived free-to-play MMO Lost Ark has dozens of hours of story and lore to sort through during your time in the land of Arkesia. With many cutscenes playing with little to no warning, the possibility of fat-fingering and accidentally skipping a cutscene is high.

Especially when you’re intentionally skipping them to speed through the leveling grind to experience the end-game content.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lost Ark does give players an opportunity to view cutscenes that may have been skipped, or simply forgotten, via a mechanic called the Memory Chamber. The memory chamber can be accessed in the bottom right of the user interface, by clicking the Roster button. At the top of the newly-opened cluster within Roster, a button called Memory Chamber is available for players after experiencing at least one cut scene.

Within the memory chamber, players can select any cut scene that has passed at the current point in the game. Players will re-experience the cut scene with their current characters’ equipment viewable, meaning players can opt to go back to the beginning cutscenes while geared for end-game content for a fun juxtaposition. More importantly, however, this means that unique skins will be present within the memory chamber cut scenes.