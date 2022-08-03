Koraidon and Miraidon vehicle forms showcased in new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer

When the new Legendaries for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet were introduced, the internet had a lot of questions about their looks. Koraidon and Miraidon both had designs that resembled vehicles, with a tire-like protrusion from Koraidon’s chest and a jet engine-like hips on Miraidon. This prompted fan theories that the Legendary pair would have vehicle forms, and as it turns out, that’s right on the money.

The newest Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer properly introduces the Paldea Region, where the new generation is set. It also features trainers riding Koraidon and Miraidon, who can cross all types of terrain. The trailer shows them galloping around on all fours, rolling like motorcycles with their wheel-like appendages, quickly climbing mountains, surfing through the water, and gliding through the air. That last one is particularly interesting, since this would be the first Pokémon game to give the player full control while flying. It seems the Legendaries also double as living all-terrain vehicles, and their names make a lot more sense as a result. They both end in “ride on,” get it?

This reveal actually raises some new questions about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. If Koraidon and Miraidon’s vehicle forms are meant to be ridden all across the map, will trainers be able to get them early in the game? Or is that level of exploration meant for the endgame, when Legendaries are usually caught? We have a few more months to go before we can find out. The Scarlet and Violet release date is Friday, November 18. Preorders are open now for those who are ready to grab their version of choice.

Koraidon and Miraidon are just two of several new Pokémon confirmed for Gen 9. We have the starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxley; the truffle pig Lechonk; the precious little Smoliv; and more. Those newcomers are already seeing lots of fan art.