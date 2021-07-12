What is the offer code for the Galaxy A Series avatar outfit in Pokémon Go?

If you want your avatar in Pokémon Go to have a new selection of clothing to pick from, Samsung Mobile has partnered with Pokémon Go to release an exclusive outfit available to players. From what we can tell, there are no specific requirements or quests tied to this reward. All you have to do is input the specific code shared by the Samsung Mobile US twitter account on the Pokémon Go account you want, and then you’ll receive the item.

The code you need to input to receive the special edition avatar outfit will be KUAXZBJUTP3B7. You can find that it was posted on the official twitter page below.

Trainers, a new Galaxy A Series inspired look is now available!



Redeem this special edition avatar now in Pokémon GO with code: KUAXZBJUTP3B7 pic.twitter.com/z8lQE4RNxA — Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) July 11, 2021

The tweet does not list an expiration date, a specific limit, or any other requirements. All players need to do is have a Pokémon Go account and then submit the code.

You can submit the code through Pokémon Go’s official redemption website, similar to when you’d input any special promotional codes to receive helpful bag items, such as Poké balls, revives, healing items, and even berries. All you have to do is visit the Niantic Offer Redemption website, sign in to the account you use for Pokémon Go, and then input the code we posted above. The item should arrive in your account, but it might take a few minutes to validate. Do not expect it immediately.