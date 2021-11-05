What is the Oskoreia Festival in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla?

In a surprise announcement, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be receiving several updates through November, with more on the horizon in December to close out 2021. One of these upcoming updates is the Oskoreia Festival, a limited-time event. Here’s what we know about the Oskoreia Festival, and when you can expect to see it.

Unfortunately, the teaser from the Assassin’s Creed twitter page didn’t share anything about the Oskoreia Festival. It will be a time-limited event, though, starting from November 11 to December 2.

While the in-game details were nonexistent, the actual event is Norway’s version of the Wild Hunt. The Wild Hunt is an event that typically depicts spectres, hunting after the living and seeking their souls for the winter harvest. The ones in the Wild Hunt are supernatural hunters, and the leader of the hunt is typically an influential mythical figure, namely Odin. Other leaders have led the hunt, told through the many versions of the Wild Hunt throughout cultures.

Several dataminers picked up the Oskoreia Festival when the 1.3 update for Assassin’s Creed launched. Many of them imagined that the event would arrive in October, but it looks like it’s happening in November.

Right now, we don’t have specific details. However, the small image from the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla page sharing the announcement shows the Oskoreia Festival as a shipwrecked ship with ghostly sails. We’ll likely be dealing with the Wild Hunt in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but how that all works remains to be seen.