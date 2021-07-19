What is the Rampage LMG in Apex Legends?

Apex Legends steps on its game all the time, and that is just as much the case with Season 10: Emergence. Some of the biggest things connected to the season are its Legend, Seer, and the first ever iteration of Ranked Arenas, but this piece is all about the brand-new weapon. It is unusual that we are getting a weapon this season, after getting two prior seasons with new weapons back-to-back. This may be setting a precedent that there will now be a new weapon every season. So let’s talk about the gun entering the Apex Arena for Season 10.

The Rampage LMG is finally debuting in the game, but has actually been floating around in the background of Apex devstreams since Season 8. Originally called ‘Dragon’, while in development, the Rampage is a light machine gun that really packs a punch. It is told to hold a ‘surprising amount of firepower’, most likely why it was called ‘Dragon’ in its early stages. Like other LMGs, its firing mode is auto.

Lore-wise, the Rampage is the creation of an existing Legend. Ramya Parekh, aka Rampart, Season 6’s Legend, designed and brought this weapon to life herself. This is something she often does: making and modding weaponry in her shop. That said, this is the first time that one of Rampart’s creation is available for all Legends to use permanently.

It is the fourth of her creations in the game. The other three being her own Ultimate, “Sheila”, Valkyrie’s Jetpack, and a temporary mod called the Graffiti Hop-Up from the Always Be Closing Evolved Limited-Time Mode in August 2020.

Rampart’s passive will be compatible with the Rampage, as it is first and foremost, an LMG. That buff will be extremely helpful on the Rampage, and will give Rampart a lot more skin in the game. The Rampage is also the first LMG in Apex Legends to take light ammo rounds. The other LMGs take energy, or heavy in the case of the Spitfire.

Overall, this gun is going to shake up the meta quite a bit. And for Rampart mains? You’ll probably have a new favorite weapon.