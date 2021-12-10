What is the release date for Babylon’s Fall?

Platinum Games’ multiplayer action-RPG Babylon’s Fall now has an early 2022 release date for the PS4, PS5, and PC.

It will be released physically and digitally on March 3, 2022. There will also be an early access period from February 28, 2022. No beta dates were announced for Babylon’s Fall, but Square Enix confirmed we’ll be getting three different tests leading up to the release of the game. We do know it will be a PlayStation console exclusive, possibly limiting its player base as Xbox gamers are excluded.

Babylon’s Fall will have you play as a team of warriors called the Sentinels, who are trying to climb the Tower of Babylon. With the Gideon Coffins, you can use four weapons at once, and it will bring many ways to fight against your foes in the game.

This upcoming action game from Platinum Games will be shown in a “brushwork style,” simulating the look of a watercolor painting. The art has been received in a mixed fashion by fans of the studio, but we hope it will all come together in the final product.

Unfortunately, for those who love the single-player elements of Platinum titles, this will require an internet connection to play.