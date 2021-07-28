What is the release date for Kena: Bridge of Spirits?

Kena: Bridge of Spirits by Ember Lab is a highly anticipated game that is set to release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. The game will center around Kena, a young spirit guide who uses her magical abilities to guide dead people into the afterlife.

The game has a glorious, Pixar-esque art style and has generated a huge amount of interest over the course of its development. Original due to release earlier this year, the game was delayed until mid-August and has now been delayed again, hopefully for the last time. The new release date for Kena: Bridge of Spirits is set for September 21.

According to a tweet from Ember Lab, they want to take the extra time to polish the game across all platforms and do not want to release the game until they feel users will have the best possible experience. It seems the team is dedicated to hunting down every last bug until they can ensure a flawless product.

While we are sure folks out there will be sad that they need to wait a little longer, it is always good to see a development team who is willing to delay a release and take the time they need to ensure that they can release a product that they are happy with.