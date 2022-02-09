What is the release date for Live A Live for Nintendo Switch?

Following in the footsteps of the Dragon Quest III HD-2D remake, cult classic Live A Live is getting the same treatment. Using a mixture of traditional sprite work and modern rendering techniques, it is able to remain visually compelling without drastically altering the original artistic direction.

Live A Live launches July 22, 2022 exclusively on Nintendo Switch. While it is a remake, this modern release marks the first time the turn-based game is playable in the states. The original Live A Live released in 1994 on the Super Famicom. While people liked it at the time, it didn’t sell very well.

The basic premise involves time travel, in which the story’s opening chapters are split across seven protagonists. In a similar fashion to Octopath Traveller, whose visual style undoubtedly influenced the HD-2D direction, the order in which you select these characters is up to you.

The different time periods include:

Prehistory

The Wild West

Imperial China

Edo Period Japan

The Present Day

The Near Future

The Distant Future

While seemingly distinct at first, the chapters interwine by the end of the adventure, leading to a conclusive ending. Players can also expect gimmicks unique to each time period such as the use of stealth during Edo period Japan.