What is the release date for Morgan Le Fay in Smite?

The god rotation for Season 8 of Smite continues to work like a fine oiled machine. We can expect a new god every two months to bolster the roster, giving players a new option to consider before they jump into a game. In June 2021, Morgan Le Fay, the Dark Enchantress from Camelot mythology, is making her grand appearance to stir things up with her dark magic.

Right now, the intended release date is somewhere in June 2021. Based on what we’ve seen in the previous god releases, we can expect Morgan to arrive on June 22, and she’ll be available on the first day. You won’t be able to try her out in ranked play, but you can expect to see her throughout the casual scene for the initial weeks of her release as everyone has a chance to try her out. We’ll be learning more about her exact kit and what type of character she will be on the Wednesday Update show on May 26 at 3 PM ET.

We don’t know what type of character she will be, but we’re expecting her to release as a hunter. Based on the trailer, she’ll be using a magical sword that slings at players and might have a similar kit of abilities that work like Morrigohan, where she’ll be using illusions and magic to amplify her playstyle.

We’ll be updating this article when we learn more exact information from Hi-Rez surrounding Morgan’s release for June 2021.