What is the release date for NASCAR 21: Ignition?

NASCAR Heat is no more, and Motorsports Games has revamped its NASCAR racing game series. NASCAR 21: Ignition is scheduled to launch later this year, as Motorsports Games will look to take this new game to the next level. NASCAR 21: Ignition will feature a brand new physics engine, which can be attributed to Motorsports Games’ recent acquisition of the rFactor racing franchise. So, when can NASCAR and racing fans hit the virtual track in NASCAR 21: Ignition?

NASCAR 21: Ignition will officially launch on October 28 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. We should note, however, that there will also be a next-gen version for NASCAR 21: Ignition. This version will not be available on release day. NASCAR 21: Ignition will have a pathway to a free next-gen upgrade, but this will happen sometime in the near future. No firm release date has been made known yet.

We should also note that there will be two editions of this game — a Standard and a Champions Edition. The Champions Edition will feature some special add-ons, including a special season pass that contains all three DLC packs, an in-game career boost, and legendary driver Bill Elliott as a playable character.

Both editions will become available on the same day. However, if you pre-order the game prior to release, you will receive two days of early access beginning on October 26.