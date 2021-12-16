What is the release date for Neverwinter: Dragonbone Vale?

Neverwinter: Dragonbone Vale will bring back dragons to the Dungeons & Dragons MMORPG. Cryptic Studios has been teasing the module since early October through monthly quests involving the return of the Cult of the Dragon and their leader. Until now, it was pretty clear the cult would return but it wasn’t sure what they were up to. A newly released trailer sheds light on what players can expect when Module 22 is released.

Dragonbone Vale will feature familiar villain Valindra Shadowmantle. She was first introduced in the opening hours of the game alongside her Dracolich as they laid waste to the city of Neverwinter. The module will see her and the cult attempt to summon undead dragons across Faerûn through a magical process known as the Rite of the Dracolich.

The expansion appears to be on the same size and scale as Module 20 which revamped the Sharandar campaign. Players will explore a vast mountainous region littered with the bones of dragons and adventure to dwarven ruins. It will include a new Adventure Zone, Heroic Encounters, and Trial. Plus, it will introduce a brand new grappling hook mechanic.

Neverwinter: Dragonbone Vale releases on January 11 for PC and February 8 for consoles.