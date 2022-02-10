What is the release date for Salt and Sacrifice?

It’s been six years since Salt and Sanctuary released as a blend of old school Castlevania and deliberate Souls-style action. And although we’ve known for a while that a sequel to the beloved indie ARPG was in the works, we still weren’t sure how much longer we would have to wait for the follow up, titled Salt and Sacrifice.

Per a recently released trailer, Salt and Sacrifice is scheduled to arrive on PS4 and PS5 on May 10. The game is also slated for PC release exclusively on the Epic Games Store, but the announcement didn’t confirm whether or not this would be simultaneous with the console release.

Salt and Sacrifice will retain much of what fans loved about its predecessor, from its hand-drawn art to its punishing encounters to its wide variety of skills and equipment. But it’s also adding at least a few new features to the mix, especially as it relates to player movement. The game will introduce wall-running and a grapple hook, both of which will undoubtedly give players a new level of freedom as they take on the game’s antagonists, the mages. It also seems like Salt and Sacrifice will place more emphasis on intuitive multiplayer options like co-op and PvP than Salt and Sanctuary, which, in the vein of its Souls influences, remained fairly obtuse.