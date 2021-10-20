What is the release date for Solasta: Crown of the Magister Primal Calling DLC?

Solasta: Crown of the Magister is getting a cornucopia-sized update including two new subclasses, a new Ancestry, an increased level cap, and a town builder. The content will be split between the Primal Calling DLC and a free update all releasing on November 4. However, there is no word on how much the Primal Calling DLC will cost.

Primal Calling introduces three new subclasses for the Druid and Barbarian. Barbarians will be able to choose from Path of the Berzerker, Path of the Magebane, and the community-created Path of Stone. Whereas Druids can select Circle of the Land, Circle of Kindred Spirit, or Circle of Winds, the community created subclass. Players will also be able to roll up a Half-Orc as the newest Ancestry choice and select the new Wanderer background.

Great news everyone, 🔥Solasta Primal Calling DLC🔥 is coming November 4th! With a free content update to boot!



Here is what you can look forward to:https://t.co/f5mwhi5Xa1 — Solasta ⚔️Primal Calling DLC on November 4th!⚔️ (@tct_adventures) October 20, 2021

The free content update will increase the level cap from 10 to 12 and give characters access to level 6 spells. It will also add the Campaign Creator feature alongside its Dungeon Maker. The Campaign Creator will allow players to bundle all dungeons together to create an epic dungeon crawl full of monsters, NPCs, and items to collect. The Dungeon Maker is getting an upgrade as well, including a town creation kit where you can build full towns to explore.

For those who may not know, Solasta is an RPG similar to Baldur’s Gate 3 that uses Dungeons & Dragons 5E mechanics. One of its most unique features is its interactive lighting system that lets you light up dark caverns and enemies with magical spells or torches so you gain an advantage over the environment and enemies.