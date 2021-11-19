What is the release date for Star Wars: The Old Republic Legacy of the Sith?

Star Wars: The Old Republic is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. As part of the occasion, the development team held a livestream full of interviews, video montages, and news surrounding the release of the upcoming DLC Legacy of the Sith. The update was originally announced in July and included a release date of holiday 2021. That isn’t too far off, so when exactly does it release?

The good news is Star Wars: The Old Republic: Legacy of the Sith is still scheduled to release around the holidays. That good news continues as its official release date is December 14, 2021. The DLC will even be completely free to all subscribers.

Legacy of the Sith’s story follows the discovery of a ruined Sith Fortress that was erased from all records. Darth Malgus returns to search for ancient relics throughout the galaxy and he may have found vital information for the future of the Jedi and the Sith. The DLC will bring back familiar characters and even introduce new ones players can interact with.

Alongside the Legacy of the Sith news and to celebrate the game’s anniversary, the team also released updated versions of classic cinematic trailers enhanced in 4K.