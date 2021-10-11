The second half of the battle league has arrived in Pokémon Go for the Season of Mischief. For this portion of the game, players will be participating in the Great League, giving them a chance to bring the best Pokémon they have that do not exceed the 1,500 CP requirement. There is no other Battle League cup available right now, except for the upcoming Halloween Cup for 2021. The Halloween Cup will not be released at the same time as the Great League. What is the release date for the Halloween Cup 2021 in Pokémon Go?

The Halloween Cup for 2021 will not be arriving until October 15. We can imagine it will be starting at the same time as the game’s in-game Halloween event, which is scheduled to kick off on the same date. With the event releasing at the same time as the Halloween Cup, the cup will likely release at 10 AM. However, because these battles are usually against other players from around the world, it may be at the same time in New Zealand, or it may release through every time zone. We don’t have that information right now, but we’ll learn more details when the official Pokémon Halloween Event releases to the public.

The Halloween Cup for 2021 will also end on November 2, a different date from when the Great League cups and other PvP events start. It’s a unique choice by Niantic to make the Halloween Cup so different from the other competitions.