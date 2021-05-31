What are the release dates for the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Updates Part 1 & 2?

After it was made clear that Minecraft’s new Caves & Cliffs update was split into two separate parts, a lot of things began to change behind the scenes. The weekly snapshots were mixed with a special add-on, and the new content in the actual snapshots themselves began winding down. It was long before it was most just bug fixes, and little to no major changes. That is because the first part of the Caves & Cliffs major update is coming very soon!

Minecraft: Caves & Cliffs Part 1 is launching on June 8. It is for both Java Edition and Bedrock Edition. This means it will be available for Java Edition on PC, and Bedrock Edition for Windows 10 app, and most console and mobile platforms. The official announcement lists Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android.

This update will be coming with new blocks and new mobs, such as the Axolotl, the Goat and the prior Minecraft Earth exclusive: The Glow Squid.

On the contrary, all of the new biomes and world generation changes will not be launching until Minecraft: Caves & Cliffs Part 2. Part 2 of the Caves & Cliffs update does not have an exact release date yet, but it is slated for a holiday season release at the end of this year.