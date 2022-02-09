What is the release date of Atomic Heart?

The robots have gone off the grid in Atomic Heart, and humanity is not safe. A global system connecting all of the robots has gone haywire, and it’s up to Major P-3 to clean up the mess that’s been happening at a Soviet Facility before it destroys the whole world. Atomic Heart’s release date has been speculated several times, but we now have a better idea of the game’s official release date following an official trailer.

The official release window for Atomic Heart is set to happen sometime in 2022, likely closer to the end of the year. While the official release date has not been shared, the reveal trailer detailed that it would be one of the months that end with ‘ber,’ which could be September, October, November, or December. We’ll likely learn a more accurate release date closer to the end of summer when development team Mundfish finalizes their development cycle. It’s entirely possible that the game could be pushed to the beginning of 2023. It will all depend on what larger issues the Mundfish team encounters.

In Atomic Heart, you’ll be battling against hordes of robotic creations, using a variety of tools that you can craft as you explore the facility. You’ll be able to create over 30 types of melee weapons and firearms based on the kinds of resources you find as you explore the facility. If you’re ever spotted wandering around the facility, regardless of your position, you can expect a factory full of robots to learn of your presence and send multiple forces to your location unless you hack into the mainframe to shut it down.

We can expect to learn more gameplay and release date details closer to the summer.