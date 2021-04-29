What is the release date of Elden Ring?

Few games have been anticipated the way that Elden Ring has. The next title from one of the video games industries true auteurs, Elden Ring, promises to be an evolution of everything that people have grown to love and expect from FromSoftware and Hidetaka Miyazaki, the mind that has brought us Demon’s Souls, Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Sekiro.

Unfortunately, despite the fervor surrounding the game, no release date is currently known, and it does not seem that one will be announced any time soon. Despite several sources claiming that a release date was on the way, those predictions all turned out to be false, so we would advise caution when it comes to believing “rumors” sourced from clout chasers on the internet.

We will be updating this guide with the official release date just as soon as FromSoftware makes it publicly available.

Elden Ring is set to be an open-world game that is more shrouded in mystery than most games in the industry today. While there are some well-known pieces of information about the game, it is impossible to know what FromSoft will come up with until you can actually see the game for yourself.

It is well known at this point that world-building for the title was done by noted author of the Game of Thrones series, George R.R. Martin. The game will also be more RPG-focused than the recent titles that FromSoft has released, which also implies a slightly dialing down of the traditional difficulty as well.