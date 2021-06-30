What is the release date of Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster I, II, and III?

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster was first revealed in June during Square Enix’s Presents at E3 2021, only at that point there was little information other than a teaser trailer and the news that it would be coming to PC and mobile devices. But now the company has announced the release date for Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster I, II, and III, and updated the Steam pages accordingly.

Luckily for fans, the wait for the first three titles in the Pixel Remaster series isn’t very long. I, II, and III will be released on July 28, with a preorder sale running from now to August 11. Fans can either purchase each title individually or together as a bundle, which is also currently discounted. However, the other three titles have yet to be given a release date, though they have their own Steam pages and are included in the bundle as well.

Each game boasts updated 2D pixel art, soundtrack rearrangements oversaw by the original composer Nobuo Uematsu, improved UI and quality of life changes, and other features such as a bestiary and art/music galleries. These remasters are based on the original versions of the game, so features and content may differ from previously released remasters and ports of the titles.