Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Fans Delighted at Games Widespread Success

Fans have something to cheer about as Square Enix announced that the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster had surpassed 2 million copies sold. The remastered versions of Final Fantasy IV, Final Fantasy V, and Final Fantasy VI arrived between September 2021 and February 2022. All six titles were ported to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch last April 19, with some new improvements over PC and mobile.

The compilation updates graphics and music and adds various convenience options to the first six RPGs in the series, and fans have been delighted with the success of the remaster.

Fans Are Pleased with Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Success

Image Source: Square Enix

Fans praised the developers’ flawless execution, especially for the music and quality-of-life enhancements. To no one’s surprise, the games feature a bedazzling OST that can easily enrich any gaming experience. Plus, with its EXP and speed customization options, you can get through the game much faster, minimizing their “grindiness.” A fan reported that they blitzed through one of the games in a mere 10 hours, thanks to the power-ups. Others have thanked Pixel Remaster for helping them reconnect with their childhood while introducing the classics to a newer generation.

Even if the fans were glancing at the collection through a nostalgic lens, the Metacritic scores don’t lie. It seems that fans are more than happy to see Square Enix get the remasters of their childhood games right.

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series is a testament to the longevity of the classic RPGs, and Square Enix has once again proven its commitment to the franchise’s legacy. If you haven’t experienced the remastered versions of the original games, now is the perfect time to hop on board and join the millions of fans who have already rediscovered their love for the classics.