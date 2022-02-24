Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster has removed the credits from the opening sequence and no one knows why

The Pixel Remaster for Final Fantasy VI is now available, and leading up to the release, fans learned of several key changes that were going to be made, one significant one being the use of actual vocals in the renowned opera scene.

One notable change that wasn’t known with certainty until release, however, is that the credits from the opening sequence have been completely removed from the game. This was first mentioned by Twitter user shinimomi.

AHHHH



The opening of FF6 Pixel Remaster doesn't have the actual credits show up in the horizon so you just… walk.



They MGSV Skullfaced this scene.



I checked multiple vids to make sure it wasn't a one-off oddity but source of this one in particular:https://t.co/c37f71Z44z pic.twitter.com/jAAVr9VH5b — Mom (@shinimomi) February 23, 2022

Final Fantasy VI’s opening is considered iconic, being one of the first games to really nail a cinematic opening as far back as the Super Nintendo Entertainment System era. Without the credits, players are only seeing three Magitek Armor mechs walking in the snow for two minutes straight, making for an awkward opening. That being said, Final Fantasy VI has been re-released several times over since its original release, so if you don’t like the changes made in the Pixel Remaster, you can always go back to previous versions on other platforms.

It is worth noting that the opening credits in the Pixel Remaster for Final Fantasy I through V are also absent from where they usually are. It seems like an odd decision, as Final Fantasy I through VI have all been ported in the past with new content or features without this change being made. Square Enix has yet to make a statement regarding the omission.