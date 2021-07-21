What is the release date of Free Fire OB29 update?

Free Fire OB29 will be releasing soon in a couple of weeks and has already entered the beta testing stage in the Advance Server. A few selected registered players can test the upcoming features in Free Fire OB29 Advance Server before they release globally and provide direct feedback to the developers. The upcoming patch will bring a brand new character ‘Dimitri’, Ninja Tiger pet, MK40 gun and much more.

If you are also excited about the arrival of the Free Fire OB29 update, you can have a look at the upcoming patch’s release date and start preparing for it.

Free Fire OB29 Update Release Date

As per the previous update launch pattern, Free Fire OB29 update is expected to be released on August 4 (UTC) and will be available to download from Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The in-game servers will be taken down for maintenance before the new content gets available to play, and no player will be able to enter the game during this period.

Meanwhile, you can follow the steps mentioned below to download the Free Fire OB29 update to test the new content of the game: