What is the release date of Lemnis Gate?

Lemnis Gate is an upcoming time-looping FPS strategy game from Frontier Developments and Ratloop Games. The game was officially revealed during the PC Gaming Show during E3 2021, showcasing how players use time loops to strategize in teams against their foes to capture points or destroy objectives within a set number of rounds.

Lemnis Gate launches on August 3, 2021, for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The game will be available on both PC and Xbox consoles through Xbox Game Pass from day one. Once you’ve downloaded it, you’ll be able to keep your copy for as long as you maintain your subscription. Otherwise, the game will cost $19.99/£15.49 to purchase on digital storefronts.

In Lemnis Gate, players are tasked with completing a set objective within a 25-second timeframe. Each match has a set number of rounds, and every round gives players 25 seconds to act in. You might head straight for the objective and destroy it or use a different character to plant a few traps around your own objective instead. Rounds alternate, so your enemy will have the chance to react to everything you did in the previous round, potentially murdering your character and rendering their actions irrelevant.

The game launches with three core game modes, enabling you to play by yourself or with others, and offers more depth and variety through a large roster of characters to play as. Each one has their own unique weapons and abilities, allowing you to strategize on a deeper level when your round finally comes around again.