What is the release date of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy?

Starlord and the gang are starring in their own Guardians of the Galaxy game from Square Enix and Eidos Montreal. The single player storyline featuring the iconic group will have you playing as Peter Quill in a third-person shooter. It will be releasing sooner than you think.

The exciting release date

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will be releasing on October 26, 2021 for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

The game’s features

Eidos Montreal’s take on the Guardians of the Galaxy will have third-person shooting and melee combat, but you’ll also be coordinating attacks with the other members of the team. They will each have their own abilities to add to the strategy of combat.

In addition, there will be player-driven narrative decisions in a similar fashion to TellTale’s style of storytelling. Your actions will impact each Guardian’s moods towards Starlord.

The story will be inspired by the long legacy of the Guardians of the Galaxy comic series. but it’s in its own original universe. The game will be a galaxy-dependent plot that will have the Guardians, according to Square Enix’s press release, “become the galaxy’s first and last line of defense.”

Pre-order bonuses

If you’re impressed by the gameplay footage, you can preorder the game to get bonus retro-inspired costumes called the Throwback Guardians Outfit Pack.