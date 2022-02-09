What is the release date of No Man’s Sky on Nintendo Switch?

No Man’s Sky was just announced for the Switch during the Nintendo Direct, and a release window was provided by Hello Games.

The open space title will be released on the hybrid console sometime this summer. No specific release date has been given at the time of writing. The game appears to be natively working on the system and is not being streamed like the Kingdom Hearts series or Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. We will give you more details on this release when we hear more.

This story is under development