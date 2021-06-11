What is the release date of Payday 3?

Payday 3 will be the next installment of Starbreeze’s classic criminality simulator. The cooperative heist action will return as players can once again team up to crack safes, take out banks, and go toe-to-toe with the cops.

Payday 3 does not have a confirmed release date yet, but the game will be releasing on Koch Media’s new Prime Matter publisher label as part of a slew of high-quality, big-budget releases that the company is planning over the next couple of years. We also know it will be arriving sometime in 2023, so pretty far down the line, all things considered.

Payday 3 will once again put players in the shoes of the criminal gang that has been terrorizing anyone with money since the first game released in 2011. This time, the game will be focusing your criminal activities in and around the Hollywood area of Los Angeles.

Payday as been a very successful franchise for Starbreeze, despite some difficulty getting to Payday 3. It is great to see the franchise back on track and gunning toward a release date.