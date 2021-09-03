What is the release date of Project Magnum?

Revealed at the July 2021 Nexon showcase, Project Magnum was one of the unexpected reveals of a season already thoroughly packed with new game announcements and reveals. The upcoming looter shooter from Nexon-owned developer NAT Games looks like a lot of different things, though most observers are drawing comparisons to Bungie’s Destiny 2.

From what we have seen in the teaser trailer, Project Magnum seems to invite players into a fleshed-out sci-fantasy world rife with action and conflict. NAT Games are mostly known for their mobile titles V4 and Overhit, and Project Magnum seems like a big departure in comparison. What is revealed so far hints at a AAA live service console title with a larger scope than anything the studio has handled so far.

The release date for the game has not been announced yet. The official name is also not known yet; Project Magnum is a placeholder name. The trailer shows what appears to be mostly pre-rendered footage with little actual gameplay, so it is tough to judge what stage of development the game is actually in. We do know that Project Magnum will release on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, though it is possible that more platforms will get the title at a later date.