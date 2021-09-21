What is the release date of Puzzle Bobble 3D?

It’s been 35 years since the original Bubble Bobble burst onto the scene, and a totally new game in the franchise will be celebrating the anniversary quite soon. Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey will launch for PS5 and PS4 on October 5.

As detailed on the PlayStation Blog, developer Survios is offering Puzzle Bobble 3D as cross-reality title. In other words, it’s playable both with and without PlayStation VR. With the PSVR headset on, you’ll play as the little green dinosaur Bub from a first-person perspective, aiming your slingshot and various power-ups with the Move controllers to pop each puzzle. Just remember that setting up PSVR on PS5 requires an adapter first.

Three game modes are mentioned in the blog post: Story, Endless, and Duel. Story Mode has 100 puzzles to solve, which of course get harder and harder as you go. Endless mode lets you burst bubbles for as long as you wish, and Duel mode pits you against other puzzle-poppers online. Thanks to cross-reality, you can duel others across all versions of the game.

Puzzle Bubble 3D has cross-reality, and it’s also a cross-buy game. Purchasing the either the PS4 or PS5 version gets you the other one as well. As of the time of this writing, no price has been announced.