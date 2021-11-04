What is the release date of Rune Factory 4 Special on PC, Xbox One, and PS4?

The RPG life sim, Rune Factory 4 Special, is finally making its way to PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. Originally released on the 3DS, Rune Factory 4 is the best-selling game in the series that had a ton of content for players to digest. In the game, you play as a traveler aboard an airship that’s going to the town of Selphia where you’ll meet and deliver a gift to its “god.” However, tragedy strikes when rogue soldiers invade the ship and knock out the main character, throwing them off the aircraft resulting in them getting amnesia. You’re mistaken as a noble who was supposed to arrive in Selphia and help revive it to its former glory.

The game features a lot of content, from farming, dungeon exploring, leveling up various skills, and even marriage. The game also introduced “Orders,” where the player can request events, expand their farm, craft more items, and much more. The Special edition offers an additional mode called Newlywed mode, where plays can interact with the games’ 12 eligible bachelors and bachelorettes. It also added a new difficulty mode called “Hell difficulty,” which increased the damage taken from enemies.

Rune Factory 4 Special will be released on December 7 on Steam, Xbox One, and PS4.