What is the release date of RWBY: Arrowfell?

Team RWBY is back in the gaming sphere once again with an all-new side-scrolling 2D adventure by WayForward and Arc System Works. The release might be later than you might think, but this trip to Atlas seems to be worth the wait. With a new trailer, Rooster Teeth announced RWBY: Arrowfell’s release date.

Ruby Rose and friends to the rescue!

RWBY: Arrowfell will be released sometime in 2022 for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. At the time of writing, there is no specific date for Team RWBY’s first foray into 2D platforming, but we do have more details about the game from Rooster Teeth.

Arrowfell will have a completely new story from series writers Kerry Shawcross, Miles Luna, and Eddy Rivas, and it will take place during the events of Volume 7. Ruby, Weiss, Blake, and Yang are now huntresses on the hunt for the creatures of Grimm, and in this story, they’ll face a new threat that hasn’t yet been revealed in the show. Team BRIR, General Ironwood, and the Ace Operatives will all show up during this adventure too.

Arrowfell also brings back the original cast alongside new songs from fan-favorite Casey Lee Williams and Dale North, the composer of Sparklite, The Long Return, and Dreamscaper. North has also created the themes for the Nintendo Minute and provided additional music for River City Girls. Seven minutes of cutscenes that look just like the show will be added as well.