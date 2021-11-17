What is the release date of Sam and Max: Beyond Time and Space Remastered?

Developer Skunk Ape Games has been remastering Telltale’s seasonal Sam & Max trilogy from the 2000s. Save the World released in December 2020, and Beyond Time and Space is next on the list.

In fact, it’s coming almost a year to the day of the previous re-release. Sam & Max: Beyond Space and Time Remastered comes to PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on December 8. The Skunk Ape website includes a slider for comparing screenshots from the remaster to the original game. What’s more, the remasters are being handled by people who worked on the original releases. They’ve been updated with fresh graphics and audio, improved cinematics, and new jazz music tracks.

Beyond Space and Time includes five episodes: Ice Station Santa, Moai Better Blues, Night of the Raving Dead, Chariots of the Dogs, and What’s New Beelzebub. Yes, that means you’ll be encountering Santa Claus, vampires, giant robots, and even the devil himself. If you experienced all of that in the original games and just want to play those again, good news — they’re included with the remaster as free DLC. This is only available for the PC version, and Skunk Ape Games stresses that the originals will not receive any updates. Any bugs in the original versions will be there forever.