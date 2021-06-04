What is the release date of Shin Megami Tensei V?

The official Japanese site accidentally leaked the release date for Shin Megami Tensei V, along with some story details for the upcoming title. According to the leak — before it was promptly deleted — the game will launch on November 11, 2021. And this can be assumed to be the global release date, since V has been previously confirmed to have a worldwide launch.

Most likely the Shin Megami Tensei V release date announcement would have been timed for Nintendo’s E3 2021 presentation, since it’s a Nintendo Switch exclusive. There’s a special edition version planned for it called the “Forbidden Naobino box,” which will feature music from the game as well as an item that resembles the hero Naobino. However, this will most likely be a Japanese-only set as there was no indication of a Western release.

Story and gameplay details have also been revealed through the leak. The protagonist is an ordinary high school student who is suddenly transported to Da’at, a world filled with both gods and demons. He merges with a mysterious being called a Naobino, and is thrown into the conflict between the two sides. Players will encounter over 200 demons in the game, including many familiar ones, as well as brand new demons designed by character designer Masayuki Doi.