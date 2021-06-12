What is the release date of the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Discovery Tour?

Just like previous game’s in the series, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla put players in the roll of a skilled warrior, chopping their way through a tumultuous time in history as they attempt to tip the balance in a never ending finding between powerful forces.

Like more recent games, it also wants to help people to learn about that period of history. Ubisoft has announced that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be getting a Discovery Tour, the interactive and historically accurate special add-on that they have been making for their Assassin’s Creed games recently.

The tour stripes away the magic and mayhem, replacing it all with interesting facts in an attempt to teach anyone that is curious about interesting times in history. The Viking Age Discovery Tour is due to release this fall, although no specific date has been given yet.

The fact that Ubisoft puts some serious resources into trying to get the geography, architecture, fashion, and general setting in their games to be quite accurate is great, as it allows them to develop these interesting historical lessons for anyone who is curious to learn more about the past.

The Discovery Tours for previous titles were well received, and once again, this one will be free for anybody who owns the games.