What is the release date of the Valve Steam Deck?

Valve is always looking to push PC gaming forward, and what better way to do that than by giving people a very small PC to play on. The Steam Deck is a handheld gaming PC that will connect directly to your Steam library, allowing you to play all your favorite titles on the go.

The Steam Deck is currently scheduled to start shipping in December of this year, just in time for Christmas. Valve has yet to confirm the exact date that shipping will begin. Reservations for the device, which will include a reservation fee to try and keep scalpers at bay, will begin on July 16 at 12 PM CT.

Introducing Steam Deck: powerful, portable PC gaming starting at $399. Designed by Valve, powered by Steam. Shipping December 2021.



The Steam Deck will ship in three different models. The basic Steam Deck is $399 and features 64GB of embedded MultiMediaCard memory. The mid-tier model is $529 and will feature 256GB of faster NVMe SSD storage, a carrying case, and an exclusive Steam Community profile bundle. The top-tier model will be $679 and will feature the fastest storage with 512GB of NVMe SSD, premium anti-glare glass, and an exclusive virtual keyboard theme.

The Steam Deck is powered by a custom-built AMD APU, featuring Zen 2 + RDNA 2 to deliver a robust handheld gaming performance. The device will also feature both thumbsticks and trackpads to allow for ease of control, no matter the game that you are playing.