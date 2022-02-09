What is the release date of The Wolf Among Us 2?

The detective work never ceases to stop, and Bigby Wolf can’t catch a break in the upcoming sequel, The Wolf of Among Us 2. The game takes place six months following the events of the first game. Of course, things have changed, but in the trailer reveal for the game, we got our first look at the game and the official release window for The Wolf Among Us 2.

While the exact release time has not been shared, The Wolf Among Us 2 will be released sometime in 2023. The original game came out in 2013, so it will be an entire decade between these two games. The first trailer showed us Bigby is working through anger management while still working on cases, and we also saw a brief conflict between Bigby and The Wizard of Oz characters, the Tinman and Scarecrow.

We can expect a more detailed outline of the release date, but the brief teaser lines up with the original art design for the first The Wolf Among Us season using the Unreal engine. The development team also shared that The Wolf Among Us 2 would be released episodically, so don’t expect to grab all the episodes to play through at one time.

The Game Awards show hosted by Geoff Keighley presented the official trailer giving us a release window.