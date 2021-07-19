What is the release date of Tom Clancy’s XDefiant

Tom Clancy’s XDefiant was revealed on July 19. The new free-to-play first-person shooter from Ubisoft pits players against each other in 6v6 competitive matches across several different types of modes. The game looks like a slick new shooter and will hopefully be out soon. That said, Ubisoft hasn’t announced the release date just yet. Fortunately, Ubisoft did have some good news to share even though it’s keeping that launch date close to its chest.

Alongside the reveal, Ubisoft announced that a closed test would be coming on August 5. This test will only be available on PC, though the game is coming to PlayStation and Xbox consoles as well. Players can register for the test on the game’s official website. Ubisoft has confirmed that there will be further tests down the line but isn’t confirming if these tests will take place on other platforms outside of PC. Most likely, we can expect to hear more about that after the first test concludes sometime in August or September.

When it does launch, players should expect to get very familiar with the different factions in XDefiant. The game is placing a heavy emphasis on the four factions that come with the game. Each of them has its own set of characters to play as and Ubisoft is already committing to adding more down the line. On top of that, you’ll have plenty of options to customize your playstyle with different weapons, traits, and abilities.

It’s all shaping up to be another solid shooter from the team at Ubisoft. The team has shown a flair for multiplayer shooters with games like Rainbow Six Siege and The Division. If they can continue to build on that success with Defiant, they could have another hit on their hands.