What is the release date of Valkyrie Elysium?

Valkyrie Elysium had been previously spotted as trademarked by Square Enix early in 2022, but that isn’t always an indication of something tangible. Corporations sometimes file trademarks to protect their own intellectual properties.

If a trademark does signify a title is in development, it could be in early pre-production. There’s no guarantee, but luckily for fans of the Valkyrie series, Valkyrie Elysium was officially announced during Sony’s March 2022 State of Play.

What is the release date?

Valkyrie Elysium is slated to launch at some point in 2022 on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Considering Valkyrie Profile’s roots as a PlayStation franchise, the Sony exclusivity isn’t a huge surprise for anyone that’s familiar with the series.

The original Valkyrie Profile titles are known for infusing real-time elements into a turn-based combat system. Games like Indivisible have taken clear inspiration from Valkyrie Profile, with actions tied to face buttons, meanwhile characters stand at either end of a battlefield.

This latest installment, however, eschews the turn-based origins in favor of fully real-time combat. This might disappoint hardcore fans, but at the same time, the series did lean more heavily into its frenetic nature than most turn-based RPGs. As such, it might be worth remaining cautiously optimistic.