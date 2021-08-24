What is the release date of Wasteland 3: Cult of the Holy Detonation DLC?

inXile entertainment has announced that Wasteland 3: Cult of the Holy Detonation DLC during Gamescon 2021, in which they will be bringing Cheyenne Mountain complex, along with new characters, enemies, powerful new weapons, armor, and more. It is the second and final expansion of Wasteland 3 that will be available to purchase for $6.99 on Steam, GOG, Xbox, and PlayStation.

If you want to be a part of this brand new experience with your squad, your wait will be over soon as inXile entertainment has also announced the release date of Wasteland 3: Cult of the Holy Detonation DLC.

Wasteland 3: Cult of the Holy Detonation DLC Release Date

Image via inXile entertainment

Wasteland 3: Cult of the Holy Detonation DLC will release on October 5 for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. Along with this, they will also release the Wasteland 3 Colorado Collection for $59.99, including Wasteland 3, The Battle of Steeltown, Cult of the Holy Detonation, and Colorado Survival Gear.

Warring mutant factions are worshipping a perpetual nuclear explosion deep within the Cheyenne Mountain military complex. … Figures.



The goal of players in Wasteland 3: Cult of the Holy Detonation DLC will be to prevent a huge number of dangerous mutants and machines by shutting down reactors, clearing ventilation systems, and engaging defensive countermeasures. You can have a look at the announcement teaser of Wasteland 3: Cult of the Holy Detonation released by inXile entertainment here: