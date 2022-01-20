What is the release date of Witchfire?

Since the moment it was announced back in 2017 at The Game Awards, Witchfire was a bit of a mystery. The game looked beautiful in the teaser trailer and was clearly action-oriented, making it a bit of a departure for the studio behind it, The Astronauts, who were best known for the story-driven hit The Vanishing of Ethan Carter. Almost nothing of substance was known about Witchfire and its development — until January 19 this year, that is. The studio has finally lifted the curtain somewhat, announcing key bits of info about Witchfire’s state, gameplay, and release date window.

Witchfire will be a solo adventure set in a dark fantasy world beset by monsters animated by malign pagan magic. The game will have a roguelite loop focused on combat and weapon and ability customization. Witchfire is in a playable early alpha state and has been for a while, the first official playtest taking place last May. Lots of work is still left to do, and Witchfire does not have a firm release date in place yet. However, The Astronauts currently aim to enter Witchfire into early access in the final quarter of 2022. The early access will be available on PC, with no other platforms announced yet.